Blue Jays' John Axford: Earns spot on Opening Day roster
The Blue Jays selected Axford's contract from the minors Thursday, indicating he has cracked the team's Opening Day roster.
Axford impressed manager John Gibbons and Toronto's front office during spring training and will be utilized in a low-leverage relief role for the team this season. During 22 games with Oakland last year, Axford logged a 6.43 ERA and 2.10 WHIP over 21 innings.
