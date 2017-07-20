Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Sends two over Fenway fence Thursday

Smoak went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's victory over Boston.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Smoak popped his 25th and 26th homers Thursday while bumping his RBI total to 62. The first baseman now sits in the AL's top five for long balls, slugging percentage and OPS. With a 94-game sample size in place, owners can have faith that Smoak's 2017 campaign is the real deal -- although continuing at this pace may be a bit too wishful.