Smoak signed a contract with the NPB's Yomiuri Giants on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Smoak fits the profile common to many players who head overseas as a competent slugger but not necessarily one who hits well enough to justify a spot at the highest level given his defensive limitations. Coming off a disappointing short season in which he hit just .176/.250/.361 in 36 games for the Brewers and Giants, he'll try to re-establish his value in Japan, but at age 34, it's quite likely his MLB days are over.