Smoak was designated for assignment Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Smoak entered the campaign with a chance to occupy a run-producing spot in the Brewers lineup all season, but he never got going at the dish. The 33-year-old switch hitter was even worse this year than he was in 2019 with Toronto, hitting .186/.262/.381 with five home runs and a 31.7 percent strikeout rate in 126 plate appearances. The Brewers apparently claimed Daniel Vogelbach from Toronto in a corresponding move.