Smoak agreed to a contract with the Giants on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Smoak had a number of clubs vying for his services after he was released by Milwaukee on Sunday, and he apparently decided that San Francisco was the best spot to continue his career. He could report to the Giants' alternate site in Sacramento initially, but it likely won't be long before the 33-year-old gets another look at the big-league level. The switch-hitting Smoak could fill the short side of a platoon at first base with the lefty-swinging Brandon Belt, or factor into the mix at designated hitter.