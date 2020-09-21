Smoak was designated for assignment by the Giants on Monday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Smoak joined the Giants' major-league roster less than two weeks ago, but he'll be designated for assignment by an organization for the second time this season. His removal from the 40-man roster makes room for Alex Dickerson (personal), who was activated from the paternity list in a corresponding move. He drew interest on the open market earlier in September, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him land a contract with another organization.