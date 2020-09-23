The Giants released Smoak on Wednesday.
Though Smoak wasn't picked up by another team after the Giants exposed him to waivers earlier in the week, the organization didn't have interest in keeping around in its 60-man roster pool with the regular season nearing its end. Smoak will wrap up a disappointing 2020 campaign with a .176/.250/.361 slash line across 132 plate appearances between the Brewers and Giants. The 33-year-old first baseman will likely have to settle for a minor-league contract this winter if he wants to keep his career going in 2021.