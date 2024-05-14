Turner (illness) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
The 39-year-old will sit for the third consecutive game as he continues to deal with an illness, which has also afflicted teammates Kevin Kiermaier and George Springer, though Kiermaier is back in the lineup Tuesday. Turner should continue to be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's series finale in Baltimore.
