Turner is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Oakland.
Turner will begin Saturday's game in the dugout after going 0-for-3 with one walk and two strikeouts in the series opener Friday. The lefty-hitting Daniel Vogelbach will serve as the designated hitter Saturday and bat sixth against Athletics right-hander Luis Medina.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: Reaches career milestone•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: Taking seat Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: On bench Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: Out of lineup again Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: Not starting Thursday•