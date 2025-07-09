Turner blasted a pinch-hit solo home run in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Twins.

Turner pinch hit in the ninth inning with the Cubs down 8-0, so his second home run of the season didn't make much of an impact on the outcome. The veteran has been relegated to a reserve role in Chicago and has struggled, recording a .215/.296/.299 slash line through 107 at-bats. His .595 OPS is down significantly from the .737 mark he posted last year split between Seattle and Toronto, and Turner's lack of regular playing time and subpar production diminish his fantasy appeal.