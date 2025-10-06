Turner will start at first base and bat leadoff Monday in Game 2 of the NLDS in Milwaukee, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The right-handed-hitting Turner is expected to get one plate appearance against lefty opener Aaron Ashby before being replaced by the left-handed-swinging Michael Busch. Turner slashed .219/.288/.314 in 80 games for the Cubs this season and will be making his first appearance this postseason.