Turner became a free agent Thursday after his $10 mutual option for 2026 was declined.

It's unclear which side passed on the option first, but either way, Turner will be paid a $2 million buyout and will head into free agency. The veteran infielder slashed just .219/.288/.314 with three homers across 80 regular-season contests in his lone year with the Cubs. Turner will turn 41 later this month and might have a difficult time landing a major-league contract this winter, assuming he wants to continue his playing career.