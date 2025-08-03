Turner appeared as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Orioles.

Turner pinch hit in the bottom of the ninth inning and blasted off against Baltimore reliever Keegan Akin to give the Cubs a walk-off win. It was a nice moment for the veteran infielder, though he has mostly struggled this year with a .217 batting average, .617 OPS and three home runs across 58 games. Turner has been mainly relegated to occasional playing time against lefties, which limits his fantasy upside.