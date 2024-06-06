Turner went 3-for-4 with a double and a run, reaching 1,500 career hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win against the Orioles.

Turner scored after doubling in the second inning, and he singled in his next at-bat for the 1,500th hit of his major-league career. The veteran has posted a modest .225/.307/.354 slash line through 202 plate appearances in his first campaign with Toronto, though he's maintained his usual solid contact skills with a 16.3 percent strikeout rate. Turner has added four homers, 20 RBI, 19 runs and a 10.1 percent walk rate.