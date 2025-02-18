Turner is close to reaching agreement with the Cubs on a one-year contract, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Expect the two sides to come to terms on the deal at some point this week, which would give the 40-year-old ample time to get himself prepared for Opening Day. While splitting time between the Blue Jays and Mariners last season, Turner played in 139 games and slashed .259/.354/.383 with 11 home runs, 55 RBI and 59 runs across 539 plate appearances. Though he primarily served as a first baseman and designated hitter in 2024, Turner made four starts at third base between his two stops and could serve as the Cubs' preferred option at the hot corner until prospect Matt Shaw (oblique) is ready to make his MLB debut. Once the Cubs feel confident Shaw is capable of handling an everyday role, Turner could be a candidate to occupy the short side of platoon at first base with Michael Busch.