Turner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Turner's offensive production has fallen sharply in May with a .105/.164/.123 slash line through 16 games, and he'll sit Sunday for the second time in Toronto's past four contests. Daniel Vogelbach will bat fifth as the designated hitter in the series finale at Detroit.
