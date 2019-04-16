Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Testing availability

Giles (illness) will throw Tuesday afternoon to determine his availability for the second game against the Twins, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Giles was unavailable for Monday's game, but will throw prior to the game Tuesday to see if he can pitch if a save opportunity were to arise. Joe Biagini was given the save in his absence Monday.

