Giles struck out the side in a perfect third inning during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The veteran righty wasn't facing minor-league scrubs either -- Giles fired nine of 15 pitches for strikes while fanning Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm. Giles is in camp on an NRI and has thrown only eight total MLB innings across the last three seasons, so he's a long shot to win a spot on the 26-man roster, but at one time he was an elite high-leverage reliever before a series of arm issues derailed his career. If Giles has regained something close to his old form, he could still have something to offer a big-league bullpen.