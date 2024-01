Giles will throw a bullpen session Friday for interested teams, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Giles held a similar showcase last season and ended up securing a minor-league deal with the Dodgers shortly afterward. His production at Triple-A Oklahoma City was rather uninspiring -- he surrendered 19 earned runs in 18 innings -- but perhaps the 33-year-old righty will show enough promise Friday for another club to take a flier on him.