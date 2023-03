Giles will hold a showcase for teams Friday at Arizona State University, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Giles did the same thing in early February and nothing came of it, but maybe he's throwing with more juice here in mid-March. The 32-year-old right-hander has logged only eight major-league innings since the beginning of the 2020 season because of various upper and lower arm injuries. He's said to be fully healthy now.