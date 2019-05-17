Blue Jays' Kevin Smith: Coming out of slump
Smith went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base for Double-A New Hampshire on Thursday.
The 22-year-old was mired in a miserable slump to begin May, going 0-for-34 over an 11-game stretch before breaking out with two hits Wednesday, including a homer, and Thursday's three-hit performance. Smith's OPS is still .543 through 33 games -- slightly more than half the mark he posted at Low-A in his breakout 2018 -- but if he keeps stringing together good days, the Jays' No. 8 fantasy prospect will start to regain some of his luster.
