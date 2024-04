The Yankees sent Smith outright to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

The Yankees DFA'd Smith on Thursday after claiming Taylor Trammell off waivers from the Dodgers, and the 27-year-old infielder will officially remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. He is slashing just .182/.282/.212 across 39 Triple-A plate appearances and is unlikely to return to New York barring a significant turnaround.