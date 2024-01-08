Smith agreed to a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Smith was non-tendered by the Athletics earlier this offseason even though he's still a couple years away from arbitration eligibility. The 27-year-old has put up some solid numbers in the minors during his career but has managed just a .516 OPS and a 31.2 percent strikeout rate over 114 games at the major-league level. Smith can play all over the infield and also the corner outfield spots in a pinch.