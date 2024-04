The Yankees designated Smith for assignment Thursday.

Smith was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, but the Yankees claiming Taylor Trammell off waivers from the Dodgers will leave Smith without a 40-man roster spot once again. The 27-year-old never appeared at the plate during his brief stint in New York, and a .516 OPS throughout his MLB career makes it likely he passes through waivers unclaimed.