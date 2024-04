The Yankees selected Smith's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, YES Network reports.

With Jon Berti landing on the injured list due to an adductor injury, Smith will be brought up from the minors to give the Yankees additional infield depth. The 27-year-old owns a .173/.215/.301 slash line through 333 career plate appearances, and he's posted just a .494 OPS through nine games in Triple-A.