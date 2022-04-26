Gurriel's absence from the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox is due to hamstring tightness, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Gurriel may have been due for an off day anyway, as he'd started the Blue Jays' first 17 games of the year. The team doesn't seem to be overly concerned with his injury, as he reportedly could be available to pinch hit Tuesday, but it was enough for him to be replaced by a pinch hitter of his own Monday and will cost him at least one start.