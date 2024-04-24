Gurriel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Gurriel will join fellow lineup regulars Ketel Marte and Gabriel Moreno on the bench for the series finale while Arizona looks to rest some key players for the day game after a night game. Jake McCarthy will fill in in left field for Gurriel, who went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs in Tuesday's 14-1 win.