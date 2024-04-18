Gurriel is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.
The Giants are sending right-hander Logan Webb to the hill, so it's not a bad time for a day off for Gurriel. Jake McCarthy and Randal Grichuk will occupy the corner outfield spots for the Diamondbacks.
