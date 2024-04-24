Gurriel went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and a run batted in during Tuesday's 14-1 win over the Cardinals.

Gurriel took part in the Diamondback's offensive bonanza Tuesday, collecting his third three-hit game of 2024 and scoring each time he reached base. The contest continued Gurriel's hot streak at the plate, batting 10-for-24 (.416) with four runs scored and two RBI over his last five games.