The Diamondbacks released Gurriel on Friday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Gurriel missed time this year with knee, hamstring and adductor injuries, and endured the worst season of his career while healthy, slashing just .210/.254/.290 across 201 plate appearances. No team was willing to claim him off waivers after he was DFA'd on Sunday, so the D-backs will cut ties with the 32-year-old and are now responsible for paying him a $5 million buyout for opting out of his $14 million club option for 2027. Gurriel shouldn't have much trouble landing his next opportunity now that he won't have a high price tag, though his poor performance may force him to settle for a minor-league deal.