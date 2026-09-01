The Diamondbacks reinstated Gurriel (thigh) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

As expected, Gurriel is back Tuesday after being out since July 18 due to a strained right abductor. He started a rehab stint with Triple-A Reno Aug 18 and played in eight games. The 32-year-old got just three his in 28 at-bats along with three RBI and three walks. He's set to begin Tuesday's game against the Phillies on the bench, per Jody Jackson of DBacks.tv, and Gurriel may be competing for playing time in the future following the Diamondbacks' acquisition of Lars Nootbaar on Aug. 3.