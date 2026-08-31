Gurriel (thigh) will likely be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Gurriel has been out on a rehab stint since Aug. 18, and while it hasn't been pretty, he's logged eight games in the minors without any health issues. The 32-year-old is hitting .107 with three RBI and one run scored during this most recent rehab stint. It remains to be seen how Gurriel will slot into the big-league lineup following his return, though he figures to see somewhat regular at-bats between left field and the DH slot.