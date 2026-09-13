The Diamondbacks designated Gurriel for assignment Sunday.

The veteran slugger has started just three games since being reinstated from the injured list at the start of September, and Arizona has now elected to remove him from the 28-man and 40-man rosters. Gurriel has a .544 OPS with two homers in 201 plate appearances this season, which is the final guaranteed year of his contract. He has a $14 million club option with a $5 million buyout for 2027, which will likely guarantee that he passes through waivers unclaimed.