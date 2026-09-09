Gurriel entered Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in a 5-3 extra-innings win over Kansas City.

After grounding out as a pinch hitter, Gurriel stayed in the game at designated hitter, replacing Lars Nootbaar. Gurriel eventually knocked in the game-winning run with an RBI-triple in the top of the 11th inning. The 32-year-old, who was activated from the injured list at the beginning of the month but didn't start getting into the games until this week. is part of a mix vying for starts in left field or DH.