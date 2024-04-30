Gurriel went 1-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 8-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Gurriel doubled in the fifth inning to snap an 0-for-15 slide and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch. The outfielder is slashing .265/.312/.444 with five home runs and a team-high 22 RBI.
