Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Exits after hit by pitch
Gurriel exited Friday's spring game against the Braves after being hit by a pitch in the hand/wrist area, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.
The specifics and severity of the injury remains unclear as Gurriel received a pinch runner after taking the pitch.
