Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Gets breather
Gurriel is not in the lineup Monday against the Orioles, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gurriel has started three straight games since returning from the disabled list, but he'll give way to Devon Travis at the keystone for Monday's series opener. The rookie is just 1-for-10 with a pair of walks over that three-start stretch.
