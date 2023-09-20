McCoy was designated for assignment Wednesday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
Toronto needed to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Cam Eden. McCoy was acquired from the Mariners in late July and was hitless in two plate appearances during his brief time in the majors.
