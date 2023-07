The Blue Jays acquired McCoy from the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for Trent Thornton, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

McCoy, 28, is in his third full year at the Triple-A level in 2023, having put up a .737 OPS with 11 homers and 20 stolen bases at Tacoma. He's capable of playing every position but pitcher and catcher and will provide the Blue Jays with some utility depth at Triple-A Buffalo.