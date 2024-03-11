The Padres reassigned McCoy to minor-league camp Monday.

McCoy reached the big leagues for the first time in 2023 as a member of the Blue Jays, appearing in six games but logging just one plate appearances. He was moved off the Blue Jays' 40-man roster in September and caught on with the Padres on a minor-league deal in November, but the Friars likely don't envision the 28-year-old serving as anything more than organizational infield depth this season. McCoy is expected to report to Triple-A El Paso to begin the season.