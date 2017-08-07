Aoki went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's loss to Houston.

This was Aoki's first start with the Blue Jays, and he went yard against his former club. Aoki should see occasional starts with Toronto, but with a .271/.320/.382 slash line, he isn't a viable fantasy option in most settings unless he's locked into the starting lineup daily.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast