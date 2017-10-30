Norichika Aoki: Released by Mets
Aoki was released by the Mets on Monday.
Aoki, who is arbitration eligible, would have been due a sizable salary, so the Mets decided to part ways with the 35-year-old and search elsewhere for outfield help. He spent time with the Astros, Blue Jays and Mets last season, compiling a .277/.335/.393 line with five homers and 10 stolen bases in 110 games (274 plate appearances). Aoki will now hit free agency and search for a new destination.
