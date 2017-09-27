Play

Aoki is out of the lineup against the Braves on Wednesday, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports.

Aoki will receive a typical day off following 10 starts in the last 11 games, including an 0-for-3 day at the plate Tuesday. Travis Taijeron will take over in right field in his absence, while batting seventh in the order.

