Mets' Norichika Aoki: Not in Wednesday lineup
Aoki is out of the lineup against the Braves on Wednesday, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports.
Aoki will receive a typical day off following 10 starts in the last 11 games, including an 0-for-3 day at the plate Tuesday. Travis Taijeron will take over in right field in his absence, while batting seventh in the order.
