The Blue Jays recalled Lopez from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday and placed him on the 60-day injured list with a left oblique strain, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Lopez's placement on the 60-day IL will keep him out of action for the rest of the season. He finishes 2023 with a .251/.307/.330 slash line and 31 RBI across 330 plate appearances in Triple-A Buffalo. His spot on the 40-man roster will be filled by Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow), who was activated off the 60-day IL on Tuesday