Dolis signed a one-year contract with the Blue Jays on Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Dolis has pitched overseas for the past four seasons, but he impressed enough to earn a contract with the Blue Jays. The right-hander posted a 2.51 ERA with a 52:12 K:BB over 57.1 innings pitched in Japan last year. The 32-year-old last reached the majors in 2013 but will try to carve out a role in the major-league bullpen to begin the season. The contract is worth $1 million with a club option for 2021, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

