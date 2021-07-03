Manager Charlie Montoyo said Dolis (finger) is ready to be activated "any time," Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The righty allowed one hit in a scoreless rehab inning with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. The Blue Jays' depth-deprived bullpen could certainly benefit from getting Dolis back as soon as possible, so he figures to return early in the week, if not Sunday.
