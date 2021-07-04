The Blue Jays reinstated Dolis (finger) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Manager Charlie Montoyo stated Saturday that Dolis was ready to return to action, and he does indeed rejoin the bullpen for Sunday's series finale against the Rays. Numbness in his pitching hand was alarming at the time, but fortunately Dolis managed to avoid a significant elbow or forearm injury. Nick Allgeyer was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Ready for activation•
-
Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Rehab assignment scheduled•
-
Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Throws productive bullpen•
-
Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Throws bullpen session•
-
Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Lands on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Unavailable Thursday•