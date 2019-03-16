Tepera walked one in a scoreless inning of relief during Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The right-hander has gone about his business this spring, posting a 5:3 K:BB through six innings. Tepera has fairly quietly racked up 37 holds over the last two seasons, and he should be a reliable contributor in that category again in 2019 as one of Ken Giles' primary setup men.