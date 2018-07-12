Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Chased early by Braves
Gaviglio (2-3) took the loss Wednesday as the Blue Jays fell 9-5 to the Braves, surrendering six runs on six hits in only 1.2 innings.
While none of the hits left the yard, it was still a disastrous outing for Gaviglio, who saw his ERA rise from 3.81 to 4.70 as a result. The 28-year-old is expected to remain in the Jays rotation after the All-Star break, but he's completed five innings only once in his last six starts, making him difficult to trust even as a streaming option.
