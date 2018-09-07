Gaviglio (3-8) allowed five earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four across 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Indians.

Gaviglio was taken deep by Francisco Lindor twice in the first three innings and ran into trouble again in the fifth by allowing three consecutive hits prior to being pulled from the game. Home runs remain an issue for him, as he has now surrendered 1.6 HR/9 across 104.2 innings and has allowed at least one home run in four consecutive starts. While Gaviglio had some good results earlier in the season, his 5.25 ERA and 1.42 WHIP suggest he is an option to avoid in the majority of formats.